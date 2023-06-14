comscore Television and radio – June 14, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Television and radio – June 14, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 9:44 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
Today
  TIME TV CH HT
Australian rules football: AFL Premiership
Port Adelaide Power vs. Geelong Cats 11:30 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA
BASEBALL: MLB
Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Yankees at Mets 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Angels at Rangers 2 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
White Sox at Dodgers 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Baseball
Congressional Baseball Game for Charity 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Soccer
UEFA Nations: Netherlands vs. Croatia 8:30 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
TENNIS
Stuttgart, S-Hertogenbosch, Nottingham midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Stuttgart, S-Hertogenbosch, Nottingham 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
Thursday
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Regional coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Angels at Rangers 2:05 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Angels at Rangers 2:05 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
White Sox at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Regional coverage (in progress) 5 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95
GOLF
U.S. Open 7 a.m. USA 29/555 123
Meijer LPGA Classic 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
U.S. Open 2 p.m. KHNL 8 8
Live from the U.S. Open 5 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
SOCCER
UEFA Nations: Spain vs. Italy 8:30 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
CONCACAF Nations: Panama vs. Canada 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
TENNIS
Stuttgart, S-Hertgnbsch., Nottingham (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*
Stuttgart, S-Hertogenbosch, Nottingham 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
WATER POLO: WOMEN’S INTERNATIONAL
Greece vs. United States 3:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
 
RADIO
Today
  TIME STATION
MLB: Giants at Cardinals 7:15 a.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Yankees at Mets 1 p.m. 1500-AM
THURSDAY
  TIME STATION
No live play-by-play sporting events scheduled.
