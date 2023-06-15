Letter: Use land for agriculture, not first responders park

So it begins, the Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz propaganda show-and-tell (“Old emergency management facilities in need of modernization,” Star-Advertiser, June 10). The tour was meant to make voters think there is a desperate need for the $470 million pet project for the senator’s district.

Instead it revealed more of the abysmal lack of care, planning and budgeting from our elected officials. Deferred maintenance takes on new meaning: a lack of forethought and ideas, mismanagement of resources, departments in silos. The state has been talking about updating and enhancing computer systems for at least 30 years and done countless costly studies, to no avail.

If there is no consensus for this project, that land should be put into agriculture for sustainable farming. We need food security and houses for the houseless.

And one last thought: Why would you want to put all of your eggs in one basket, when one accident or bomb could wipe out all of our essential services?

Andrea W. Bell

Kailua

