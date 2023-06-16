Maui health office warns of fake food safety inspector

Health officials are warning the public of a recent incident involving a man pretending to be a state food safety inspector on Maui.

According to the Maui District Health Office, on the morning of June 6, a man approached a food truck in Honokowai in West Maui, wearing a green badge. He identified himself as the new food safety inspector for Lahaina.

According to the victim, the impersonator said they weren’t allowed to prepare food in the food truck and then removed the operator’s green PASS placard. He said in order to get another placard, they had to go to the office with paperwork showing approval to operate the food truck.

The Hawaii Department of Health Food Safety Branch said it does not remove placards without replacing them at the time of inspection.

Also, DOH badges should include the inspector’s name, job title and a photograph. Food inspectors also carry tools to conduct an inspection — and this impersonator was not carrying any when he approached the food truck.

To avoid impersonators, a manager can ask to examine the badge, DOH said, or call the Maui Food Safety Branch at 808-984-8230 to verify the person’s identity.