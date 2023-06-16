Police search for suspects in Kailua knifepoint robbery

Honolulu police are looking for four men who robbed a 22-year-old man at knifepoint in Kailua Thursday night.

At about 7 p.m. Thursday the four men “confronted the complainant, brandished a knife, and demanded his property,” somewhere in Kailua, according to Honolulu police. The 22-year-old refused and a “scuffle ensued between the men.”

The 22-year-old man was able to run away but he was injured and the suspects drove off with some of his property.

The man who pulled the knife on the 22-year-old is an acquaintance of the complainant whose identity is known but the other three men are unidentified and all their whereabouts are unknown at this time.