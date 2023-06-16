Facts of the Matter: During summer solstice, sun appears to pause in the sky
- By Richard Brill, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2020
Two onlookers take photos in Berlin’s Mauerpark public park as the sun sets on the summer solstice in Germany.
