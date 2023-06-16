comscore Facts of the Matter: During summer solstice, sun appears to pause in the sky | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Facts of the Matter: During summer solstice, sun appears to pause in the sky

  • By Richard Brill, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2020 Two onlookers take photos in Berlin’s Mauerpark public park as the sun sets on the summer solstice in Germany.

    Two onlookers take photos in Berlin’s Mauerpark public park as the sun sets on the summer solstice in Germany.

Just in case you might miss it, take note that the summer solstice will occur on Wednesday at 4:57 a.m. as the sun reaches its northernmost point of 23.26 degrees latitude in its annual journey through the sky. Read more

