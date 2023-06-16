Felon with extensive record is charged with burglary

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A convicted felon with an extensive arrest record who has not been charged for allegedly bringing a ghost gun and drugs to Honolulu Circuit Court in April was charged Thursday with burglary in the second degree. Read more

A convicted felon with an extensive arrest record who has not been charged for allegedly bringing a ghost gun and drugs to Honolulu Circuit Court in April was charged Thursday with burglary in the second degree.

Jordan K.H. Mineshima Jr, 33, was charged by felony information with a class C felony for allegedly breaking into the King Restaurant and Bar walk-in combination freezer and refrigerator unit, located at 1340 Kapiolani Blvd. #101 early Tuesday morning.

He is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $100,000 bail. Mineshima will be arraigned and enter a plea on June 22 at 8:30 a.m. before Oahu Circuit Court Judge Ronald G. Johnson. If convicted, he faces up to five years in state prison and a $10,000 fine.

“We will file charges when we believe we have evidence that proves guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, and in this case the evidence gathered by police supports a charge of burglary in the second degree,” Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm told the Honolulu Star- Advertiser.

If convicted of the crime or any “included felony offense,” Mineshima may be subject to sentencing as “a persistent offender in that he has previously been convicted of two or more felonies committed at different times when he was eighteen years of age or age or older, and an extended term of imprisonment is necessary for the protection of the public,” wrote Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Lahoma Fernandes-Nakata.

He may be sentenced to a mandatory minimum period of imprisonment without the possibility of parole because he was previously convicted of robbery in the second degree, a class B felony.

Mineshima was released pending investigation after he was arrested by sheriff’s deputies April 11 on suspicion of firearm and ammunition violations and third- degree promoting a dangerous drug.

On June 5, Mineshima was arrested at 9 p.m. at 650 Iwilei Road on suspicion of car theft and criminal contempt of court. He was again released pending investigation.

At 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, he was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary after he allegedly broke into King Restaurant and Bar.

The state Department of the Attorney General has not made a decision about whether to charge Mineshima in the April 11 weapon violations case, in which he is accused of bringing a ghost gun and drugs to Circuit Court in Honolulu.

Hawaii Attorney General Anne E. Lopez has not decided whether to charge Mineshima in the April 11 incident and will not give a reason why he was released pending investigation.

“To protect the integrity of the investigative process, the Department of the Attorney General does not make statements regarding the existence or status of criminal investigations,” David D. Day, an attorney and special assistant to Lopez, told the Star-Advertiser.

Mineshima’s 39 prior arrests and citations include felony arrests for robbery, car theft, criminal property damage, drugs and domestic violence. He has been convicted on felony robbery, car theft, and drug charges.

Before the April incident, he was most recently arrested Feb. 10 on suspicion of driving without a license and not having proof of car insurance. The charge of driving without a license was dismissed for insufficient evidence, according to state court records.

In 2022 he pleaded no contest to fourth-degree criminal property damage in connection with a Sept. 18 incident at 1040 Bishop St. Mineshima threw a 633-­milliliter bottle of Orion Beer at the window of the UPS Store, shattering it. He received three months of probation.

He was arrested at about 9 a.m. April 11 by sheriff’s deputies after he allegedly walked into the Kaahumanu Hale courthouse on Punchbowl Street and told the Allied Universal Security officer that he had a gun in his bag. The guard told sheriff’s deputies, and Mineshima consented to a search of his bag.

Sheriff’s deputies allegedly found a firearm without a serial number, or “ghost gun,” and ammunition. Mineshima does not have any firearm permits, and the gun was not registered. Mineshima also allegedly had drugs and drug paraphernalia on him when he was arrested.