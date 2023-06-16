comscore Gates will be open during free rides on Oahu rail system | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gates will be open during free rides on Oahu rail system

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:44 p.m.

  • VIDEO COURTESY HONOLULU DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

    A timelapse shows the eastbound view aboard the Honolulu rail.

  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, trains sit at the rail's operations and servicing facility near Leeward Community College. The train on the left has been tested and commissioned while the train on the right is still undergoing tests.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    At top, trains sit at the rail’s operations and servicing facility near Leeward Community College. The train on the left has been tested and commissioned while the train on the right is still undergoing tests.

  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A tour of the operations and servicing facility for rail was held Thursday for news media.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A tour of the operations and servicing facility for rail was held Thursday for news media.

  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, the control center monitors each train's status, automatic control systems, security and communications with employees and passengers.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, the control center monitors each train’s status, automatic control systems, security and communications with employees and passengers.

City officials will open the gates at the first nine rail stations for free rides on June 30, meaning it will be impossible to get an accurate count of exactly how many passengers show up to ride the rail line in person. Read more

