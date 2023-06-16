Hawaii Marines need to be ready for war, officer says
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:12 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Col. John Lehane took command of the 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment in a ceremony Thursday at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.
-
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Timothy Brady, right, outgoing commander of the 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, handed the regimental colors to incoming commander Col. John Lehane during a Thursday ceremony.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree