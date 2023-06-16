comscore Hawaii Marines need to be ready for war, officer says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Marines need to be ready for war, officer says

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.
  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Col. John Lehane took command of the 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment in a ceremony Thursday at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

    KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Col. John Lehane took command of the 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment in a ceremony Thursday at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Timothy Brady, right, outgoing commander of the 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, handed the regimental colors to incoming commander Col. John Lehane during a Thursday ceremony.

    KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Timothy Brady, right, outgoing commander of the 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, handed the regimental colors to incoming commander Col. John Lehane during a Thursday ceremony.

Col. John Lehane, who took command of the 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment at a Thursday morning ceremony at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, has been getting lots of phone calls since taking over the Kaneohe-­based unit. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Cezanne Ezekiel, Nami Ono and Ayanna Walden

Scroll Up