comscore Column: He mau iwi māmā ko ke kanaka a kahi ali‘i | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Kauakukalahale

Column: He mau iwi māmā ko ke kanaka a kahi ali‘i

  • By na Laiana Wong
  • Today
  • Updated 11:53 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Walt Nauta, left, walks with Former President Donald Trump during the first round of the LIV Golf at Trump National Golf Club on May 26 in Sterling, Va.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Walt Nauta, left, walks with Former President Donald Trump during the first round of the LIV Golf at Trump National Golf Club on May 26 in Sterling, Va.

Synopsis: Waltine Nauta, the personal valet of the former president, has been charged alongside his boss and could conceivably go to prison. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Judicial system allows suspect to be released

Scroll Up