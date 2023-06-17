Column: He mau iwi māmā ko ke kanaka a kahi ali‘i

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Synopsis: Waltine Nauta, the personal valet of the former president, has been charged alongside his boss and could conceivably go to prison. Why doesn’t he just flip?

Aloha mai nö käkou e nä hoa heluhelu e hoæomanawanui nei i ka nui hauwalaæau no kahi pelekikena kahiko o æAmelika Hui Pü æIa (e kapa æia nei i ke aliæi i loko o ke poæo manaæo) a me käna kanaka æo Waltine “Walt” Nauta. He wahi manaæo ko ke poæo ma luna aæe nei, a ua küpono paha no Nauta a me kona æano æeleu i ka hoæokö æana i nä æölelo a pau a kona aliæi. A no këia æano æeleu, a me ke küpaæa ma hope o kona aliæi, ua kupu mai kahi külana küpilikiæi, he hopena æino paha e hiki mai ana, a ua ili mai ia pilikia ma luna ona no ka hoæokö æana i kona kuleana ma lalo o ua aliæi nei. A ma mua naæe o ka hoæomau æana, e nä makamaka, e wehewehe kä æoukou wahi mea käkau i ke kumu e kapa æia nei æo Nauta æo ia ke kanaka “a” kahi aliæi a æaæole “o” kahi aliæi. He nui nä manaæo o “kanaka” a, wahi a Pukui mä, ua koho æia “kaæu” kanaka no ka lawelawe æana i kekahi kuleana kikoæï. He kanaka nö paha “ko” ua pelekikena kahiko nei, æaæole naæe paha e hihi.

æOiai no Guama ua æo Nauta, ua noæonoæo mua au no ka manaæo o kona inoa. I ka noiæi æana, he käkaæikahi wale nö nä æike no kona hänau a hänai æia æana ma Guama. Kainö he inoa Maikonesia ia. A i ka noke hou aku i ka noiæi, eia kä, he inoa nö paha ia no ka æölelo Läkina, nona ka manaæo haole æo “sailor”, a ua pili paha i ka hua æölelo “nautical”. He mea hoihoi këia, no ka mea, ua komo æo Nauta i loko o ka æOihana Moku o æAmelika, a ua piæi aæela a hiki i ke külana Senior Chief Culinary Specialist. Ma ia hope mai, ua lilo æo ia i kanaka lawelawe pilikino no ka pelekikena (e kapa æia ana ka #45 ma këia hope aku), a i ka pau æana o ia wä pelekikena, ua lilo æo ia i kanaka æöhua no ua #45 nei. He küpono nö paha ka lilo æana o ia külana iä Nauta, no ka mea, he kanaka æeleu i ka lawelawe æana i nä mea a pau e pono ai kahi #45, mai ka lawelawe æana i nä Diet Coke i ka wä make inu, a i ka halihali æana i nä pahu kaumaha i ka wä e hünä æia ai. E küpaæa aku nö æo ia i ia mau hana – ma lalo nö paha o ka leo o ka #45.

Eia mai ka mea æäpiki. He mau pahu kaulana ia i këia mau lä, a ua æauæa æia ko läkou hoæihoæi æia aku i ka Waihona Palapala o ke Aupuni æo æAmelika, e like me ke kauoha a ka æOihana Känäwai Kiæekiæe. No kona halihali a hünä æana i ua mau pahu nei, ua höæähewa æia æo Nauta i ke küæë känäwai, kohu mea lä, ua like käna hewa me ka hewa a ka #45, ka mea hoæoaliæi, hoæokëämaka, a pale känäwai hoæi, näna i kuhikuhi mai iä Nauta e lawelawe i ia hana. A i kä #45 waiho æana mai iä Nauta pëlä, ma ke æano he hai, ua kähähä ka manaæo o kekahi poæe walaæau ma ke kïwï. Manaæo ana läkou, aia ko Nauta pono æo ka höæole æana aku i ia æano kauoha. No ke aha i æauæa æole ai? A eia hou, i këia manawa (a i këia pule aæe paha) ona e höæähewa æia nei, no ke aha e pekapeka æole ai ë na ka #45 æo ia i hoæolalau mai? E hoæokö wale ana nö æo ia i ia mau kauoha.

æEä, e ka makamaka, ua lohe æia këlä æano æölelo pale ma mua – i ka wä i höæähewa æia ai nä Kelemänia no kä läkou hana æino æana i nä Hebela. I loko nö paha o ka pololei o ia manaæo, æaæohe pono i laila! I koæu nänä æana aku i ia küpaæa æana ma hope o ka #45, me he mea lä, æo ia ka hana pono. Kohu mea lä, ua möliaola akula kahi Nauta i kona pono ma kahi o ka pekapeka æana no kona luna. Inä nö auanaæi e kü mai æo Nauta i ka hewa, a e paæa aku i ka hale paæahao, e hele aku nö æo ia me ka haæaheo. Ua hoæokö æo ia i kona kuleana! He aha ka hana a käkou e hana ai?

