comscore Oahu rail system officially named ‘Skyline’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu rail system officially named ‘Skyline’

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:56 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Jon Nouchi, deputy director of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services, spoke at Friday’s news conference at Honolulu Hale.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Jon Nouchi, deputy director of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services, spoke at Friday’s news conference at Honolulu Hale.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A view of the Halawa station, near Aloha Stadium, in March.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A view of the Halawa station, near Aloha Stadium, in March.

City officials say they hope the name, Skyline, will be a fresh start for the nearly $10 billion project that has crossed four mayoral administrations, was long overdue and over­budget. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Tourism Authority chief John De Fries to step down Sept. 15

Scroll Up