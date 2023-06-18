Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – June 18, 2023 Today Updated 9:39 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. TODAY TIME TV CH HT AUTO RACING IndyCar Elkhart Lake 7:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123 Formula One Canadian Grand Prix 7:55 a.m. KITV 4 4 BASEBALL: MLB Regional coverage 7:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Angels at Royals 8:10 a.m. BSW 20/226 81* Giants at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Regional coverage 10:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Yankees at Red Sox 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 BASEBALL: COLLEGE WORLD SERIES Game 5: TCU vs. Virginia 8 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Game 6: Florida vs. Oral Roberts 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 BASKETBALL: WNBA Mercury at Liberty 6 a.m. KGMB 7 7 Dream at Fever 10 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Sun at Sparks 1:30 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69 Lynx at Aces 3 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA FOOTBALL: USFL New Orleans Breakers vs. Houston Gamblers 10 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers 1 p.m. KHON 3 3 FOOTBALL: CFL Tiger-Cats at Argonauts 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 GOLF Live from the U.S. Open 5 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 U.S. Open 7 a.m. KHNL 8 8 Meijer LPGA Classic 8 a.m. KGMB 7 7 Live from the U.S. Open 4 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86 SOCCER Africa qualifying: Uganda vs. Algeria 4:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA UEFA Nations, final: Croatia vs. Spain 8:30 a.m. KHON 3 3 NWSL: Racing Louisville vs. NY/NJ Gotham 10 a.m. KGMB 7 7 Canadian: Pacific vs. York United 10 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA TENNIS Stuttgart, S-Hertogenbosch, Nottingham midnight TENNIS NA/243 84* ATP London, Halle; WTA Berlin, Birmingham 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* MONDAY TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Regional Coverage 2 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 BASEBALL: COLLEGE WORLD SERIES Game 7: Tennessee vs. Stanford 8 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Game 8: LSU vs. Wake Forest 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 SOCCER UEFA Euro, Qual: Finland vs. San Marino 5:50 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA UEFA Euro, Qual: Armenia vs. Latvia 5:50 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76* UEFA Euro, Qual: France vs. Greece 8:30 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75 UEFA Euro, Qual: Turkey vs. Wales 8:30 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA3 RADIO TODAY TIME STATION Baseball, CWS: TCU vs. Virginia 8 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM MLB: Giants at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. 1500-AM MLB: Yankees at Red Sox 1 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM MONDAY TIME STATION Baseball, CWS: Tennessee vs. Stanford 8 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM MLB: Giants at Padres 3 p.m. 1500-AM Previous Story Manu O Ke Kai paddles to third consecutive win