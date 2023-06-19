comscore Letter: State DOT ignored plan to restore Falls of Clyde | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: State DOT ignored plan to restore Falls of Clyde

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Your recent article mentioned the Falls of Clyde and the state Department of Transportation’s (DOT) attempts to have her removed from the harbor (“State officials are working to redevelop Honolulu Harbor,” Star-Advertiser, May 31). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Controversial project needs more scrutiny

Scroll Up