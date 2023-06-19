Letter: Vacant-home owners didn’t limit housing

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The one thing we should all agree on, and want, is no more taxation. Hawaii ranks high among the states for taxation and yet all we have to show for it is Third World infrastructure and failed visions for the future. Why then would anyone promote the idea of a vacant home tax (“Vacant-home owners should pay top tax rate,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, June 7)?

Is it sheer incompetence, or buying into a political agenda serving to create more division between our people?

The false belief that mainland homeowners are somehow the cause of the state’s affordable housing crisis was created to deflect blame from themselves. It is local government’s failed policies and archaic permitting policies over decades that have brought us to this day.

Furthermore, part-time residents pay full-time property taxes and do not use full-time government services, like police, fire, trash and emergency services.

So, when you call 911 for help, realize that the alleged empty home in Kahala is subsidizing your response.

Bryan Holt

Kakaako

