Honolulu City Council members' 64% pay increase to begin July 1 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu City Council members’ 64% pay increase to begin July 1

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JUNE 7 City Council members Augie Tulba, left, Matt Weyer and Calvin Say confer with their staff during a session discussing various bills with the public testifying.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Augie Tulba

City Council member Augie Tulba says his effort to discuss and possibly thwart the more than 64% pay hike going to the Council on July 1 has failed. Read more

