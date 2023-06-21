Column: Council members rely on aides to get job done
- By Dina Brown
-
Today
- Updated 6:17 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu City Council members Calvin Say, left, Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, and Andria Tupola attended a Council meeting on June 7.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree