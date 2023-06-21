comscore Column: Council members rely on aides to get job done | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Council members rely on aides to get job done

  • By Dina Brown
  • Today
  • Updated 6:17 p.m.
  • Dina Brown

    Dina Brown

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu City Council members Calvin Say, left, Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, and Andria Tupola attended a Council meeting on June 7.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu City Council members Calvin Say, left, Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, and Andria Tupola attended a Council meeting on June 7.

According to news reports, some members of the City Council think they have great rationales as to why they deserve a 64% increase in salary. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Expand Hawaii’s future by shutting down rail

Scroll Up