Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – June 21, 2023 Today Updated 10:48 p.m.

On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: AFL PREMERSHIP Geelong Cats vs. Melbourne Demons 11 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA BASEBALL: MLB Regional coverage 6 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95 2023 Draft Combine 9:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95 Regional coverage 12:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95 Regional coverage 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95 Dodgers at Angels 3:38 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Dodgers at Angels 3:38 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* BASEBALL: COLLEGE WORLD SERIES Game 11: TCU vs. Florida 8 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Game 12: LSU vs. Wake Forest 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 BASKETBALL: WNBA Aces at Mercury 9:30 a.m. NBATV NA/242* NA GOLF Ladies Euro Tour: Amundi German Masters 3 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Asian Tour: Kolon Korea Open 6 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86 HOCKEY: AHL, CALDER CUP FINALS GAME 7 Hershey Bears at Coachella Valley Firebirds 4 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93* LACROSSE: WORLD LACROSSE MEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP United States vs. Canada 4 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 RUGBY: STATE OF ORIGIN Queensland Maroons vs. New S. Wales Blues noon FSP NA/231* NA SOCCER UEFA U21 Euro: Belgium vs. Netherlands 6 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Canadian: HFX Wanderers FC at York United 1 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76* Canadian: Valour FC at Pacific FC 4 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76* SOFTBALL: AUX Team Taylor vs. Team Leach noon ESPNU NA/221* 7 3 Team Filler vs. Team Leach 2:30 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 TENNIS ATP London, Halle; WTA Berlin, Birmingham midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84* ATP London, Halle; WTA Berlin, Birmingham 7 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* ATP London, Halle; WTA Berlin, Birmingham 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* THURSDAY TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 BASEBALL: COLLEGE WORLD SERIES Game 13: TCU vs. Florida (if necessary) 8 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Game 14: LSU vs. Wake Forest (if necessary) 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 BASKETBALL: NBA NBA Draft Preview 11 a.m. NBATV NA/242 NA NBA Draft 2 p.m. KITV 4 4 NBA Draft 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 NBA Draft Review 5 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA BASKETBALL: WNBA Sun at Lynx 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 GOLF DP World: BMW International Open 12:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 KPMG Women's PGA Championship 5 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 PGA: Travelers Championship 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Asian Tour: Kolon Korea Open 6 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86 SOCCER UEFA U-21 Euro: Czech Republic vs. England 6 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 TENNIS London, Halle; Berlin, Birmingham (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84* ATP London, Halle; WTA Berlin, Birmingham 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* RADIO Today TIME STATION Baseball, CWS, Game 11: TCU vs. Florida 8 a.m. 1500-AM MLB: Dodgers at Angels 3:38 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM MLB: Padres at Giants 3:45 p.m. 1500-AM THURSDAY TIME STATION MLB: Padres at Giants 9:45 a.m. 1500-AM Basketball: NBA Draft 2 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM