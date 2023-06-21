Television and radio – June 21, 2023

On the air

Today

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: AFL PREMERSHIP

Geelong Cats vs. Melbourne Demons 11 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA

BASEBALL: MLB

Regional coverage 6 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95

2023 Draft Combine 9:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95

Regional coverage 12:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95

Regional coverage 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95

Dodgers at Angels 3:38 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA

Dodgers at Angels 3:38 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

BASEBALL: COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

Game 11: TCU vs. Florida 8 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Game 12: LSU vs. Wake Forest 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

BASKETBALL: WNBA

Aces at Mercury 9:30 a.m. NBATV NA/242* NA

GOLF

Ladies Euro Tour: Amundi German Masters 3 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

Asian Tour: Kolon Korea Open 6 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86

HOCKEY: AHL, CALDER CUP FINALS GAME 7

Hershey Bears at Coachella Valley Firebirds 4 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*

LACROSSE: WORLD LACROSSE MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

United States vs. Canada 4 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74

RUGBY: STATE OF ORIGIN

Queensland Maroons vs. New S. Wales Blues noon FSP NA/231* NA

SOCCER

UEFA U21 Euro: Belgium vs. Netherlands 6 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83

Canadian: HFX Wanderers FC at York United 1 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*

Canadian: Valour FC at Pacific FC 4 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*

SOFTBALL: AUX

Team Taylor vs. Team Leach noon ESPNU NA/221* 7 3

Team Filler vs. Team Leach 2:30 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73

TENNIS

ATP London, Halle; WTA Berlin, Birmingham midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*

ATP London, Halle; WTA Berlin, Birmingham 7 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*

ATP London, Halle; WTA Berlin, Birmingham 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*

THURSDAY

BASEBALL: MLB

Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

BASEBALL: COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

Game 13: TCU vs. Florida (if necessary) 8 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Game 14: LSU vs. Wake Forest (if necessary) 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

BASKETBALL: NBA

NBA Draft Preview 11 a.m. NBATV NA/242 NA

NBA Draft 2 p.m. KITV 4 4

NBA Draft 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

NBA Draft Review 5 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA

BASKETBALL: WNBA

Sun at Lynx 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

GOLF

DP World: BMW International Open 12:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 5 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

PGA: Travelers Championship 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

Asian Tour: Kolon Korea Open 6 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86

SOCCER

UEFA U-21 Euro: Czech Republic vs. England 6 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

TENNIS

London, Halle; Berlin, Birmingham (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*

ATP London, Halle; WTA Berlin, Birmingham 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

RADIO

Today

Baseball, CWS, Game 11: TCU vs. Florida 8 a.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Dodgers at Angels 3:38 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM

MLB: Padres at Giants 3:45 p.m. 1500-AM

THURSDAY

MLB: Padres at Giants 9:45 a.m. 1500-AM