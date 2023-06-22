Editorial | Letters Letter: Green should have supported De Fries Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! John De Fries is the best person to run the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. John De Fries is the best person to run the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA). He cares deeply about the Hawaiian culture and the aina. He tried to educate and ensure that the tourists respect and understand all that Hawaii has to offer. For doing his job honestly and honorably, the Legislature took away dedicated funding through the hotel room tax. The Legislature then drastically cut funding and tried to abolish the HTA. The governor should have stood up for De Fries (“Hawaii Tourism Authority chief John De Fries to step down Sept. 15,” Star-Advertiser, June 16). What were the Legislature’s motives? As a voter I am very interested in what comes next. Pauline Arellano Mililani EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Column: Council members rely on aides to get job done