Letter: Green should have supported De Fries

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

John De Fries is the best person to run the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA). Read more

John De Fries is the best person to run the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA). He cares deeply about the Hawaiian culture and the aina. He tried to educate and ensure that the tourists respect and understand all that Hawaii has to offer.

For doing his job honestly and honorably, the Legislature took away dedicated funding through the hotel room tax. The Legislature then drastically cut funding and tried to abolish the HTA.

The governor should have stood up for De Fries (“Hawaii Tourism Authority chief John De Fries to step down Sept. 15,” Star-Advertiser, June 16). What were the Legislature’s motives? As a voter I am very interested in what comes next.

Pauline Arellano

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter