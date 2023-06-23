Rearview Mirror: Columbia Inn’s ‘Tosh’ Kaneshiro was world’s greatest Dodger fan
By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Updated 11:44 p.m.
COURTESY GENE KANESHIRO
Above, Tosh Kaneshiro proclaimed himself the “World’s biggest Dodger fan.” All his customers at Columbia Inn restaurant knew they were his team.
CORKY TRINIDAD
Star-Bulletin cartoonist Corky Trinidad captured his elation in heaven.
HARRY LYONS
Above, Honolulu Advertiser cartoonist Harry Lyons illustrated the agony of defeat for Kaneshiro and the Los Angeles Dodgers when they lost the 1966 World Series to the Baltimore Orioles. Kaneshiro died in July 1981, three months before the Dodgers clinched the World Series title after a 16-year drought.