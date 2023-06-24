Letter: Country has declined under Biden presidency

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We Republicans, including officeholders, are not being driven away as described in Richard Borreca’s column (“Trumpism drove many Hawaii Republicans away the first time; what about now?,” Star-Advertiser, On Politics, June 18). Read more

We Republicans, including officeholders, are not being driven away as described in Richard Borreca’s column (“Trumpism drove many Hawaii Republicans away the first time; what about now?,” Star-Advertiser, On Politics, June 18).

Republicans are simply requiring a competent, strong, get-things-done leader: Donald Trump. During the past three years under the Biden administration, our country has declined. If Borreca widens his radar screen he might look outside Paradise. Is war over Taiwan with the U.S. and China inevitable? Is our president in his mental state able to negotiate with China?

Let’s narrow our radar screen to Hawaii. Hawaii grocery and consumer prices have skyrocketed due to unnecessary fuel costs, mostly due to the Biden administration’s restrictive fossil-fuel policies. Hawaii’s rent and mortgages rise. Homelessness is on most streets. Flights from Hawaii have doubled. Longs/CVS must lock merchandise as people resort to stealing.

As this continues with our now-President Biden, Borreca is partially correct: Both Republicans and Democrats will both have to leave — not the party, but Hawaii. Let’s make America great again!

Anthony Gairnese

Niu Valley

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter