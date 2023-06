Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Who in their right mind would stoop so low and aihue the items of the Hawaiian Merrie Monarch Festival (“Stolen Merrie Monarch items recovered,” Star-Advertiser, June 22)?

The Hawaiians would condemn those who took something that is not theirs and say, “Pehu the hands.” Those who took them should have though twice. It may be worse than swollen limbs, as those items may have a lot of mana.

You don’t mess with Hawaiian heirlooms. They can’t be sold to anyone who knows what they are or where they belong.

John Keala

Waianae

