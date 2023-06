Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

To the University of Hawaii community and Honolulu’s Moiliili district, the area around the intersection of University Avenue and South Beretania Street is a familiar spot dating to the 1960s, one that long since lost its glow.

So the idea of a redevelopment dubbed Waianuenue, making the two blocks near University Avenue and Coyne Street more welcoming to pedestrians, is very appealing.

It also should be considered a model to duplicate, certainly by the landowners of this property, Kamehameha Schools. The development arm of the educational nonprofit, also is planning for the improvement of what’s called Kapalama Kai, on its property bordering the Kapalama Canal, near Honolulu Community College.

Both projects are located near where stations on Honolulu’s Skyline rail project are planned or, in the case of Waianuenue, envisioned for an eventual extension of the transit line. Even without that aspect, these are aging areas frequented by a mix of students, shoppers and residents that could offer places to gather or do business that are much more vibrant and pleasant.

They can also be safer for pedestrians and motorists alike, which is what the city’s “Complete Streets” policy is all about.

Waianuenue will take shape first, according to plans Kamehameha Schools announced this week, and this area cries out for the Complete Streets treatment. The busy junction of University and Beretania has a new student housing complex as well as cars and buses competing with foot traffic to make their crossings. All of this requires better accommodations.

This is the first phase in what’s called Kapa‘akea, a larger stretch of Kamehameha property to be redeveloped between Manoa and Waikiki. Later phases will include Puck’s Alley and the iconic round Varsity Building.

For now the focus is on refreshing the area occupied by the Varsity Center retail complex, the East West Building and 2535 Coyne St structures. An approach that weaves together new and established elements, similar to what Kamehameha did at its SALT development in Kakaako, would be welcome.

The city should support, even incentivize, such upgrades. Honolulu has been described as having many natural splendors but a built environment that falls far short. That is a problem that, with a public-private commitment, can be corrected, beautifully.