comscore Board OK’s removal of Doris Duke breakwater | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Board OK’s removal of Doris Duke breakwater

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2016 Children play on the rocks near a small breakwater wall near the Doris Duke estate.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2016

    Children play on the rocks near a small breakwater wall near the Doris Duke estate.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2021 Officials say several people have been injured from misjudging conditions and jumping or diving into the swimming hole fronting Doris Duke’s Shangri La.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2021

    Officials say several people have been injured from misjudging conditions and jumping or diving into the swimming hole fronting Doris Duke’s Shangri La.

The state Board of Land and Natural Resources has given the green light to demolish the Diamond Head Breakwater, a wall of large boulders that juts out into the ocean, creating a protected cove fronting Doris Duke’s Shangri La estate. Read more

Previous Story
USS Nimitz visits Oahu as 6-month Pacific deployment ends

Scroll Up