comscore Gov. Josh Green signs batch of government reform bills | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gov. Josh Green signs batch of government reform bills

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 a.m.

Hawaii has a bunch of new laws designed to make state government, political campaigns and elections more transparent or accountable. Read more

Previous Story
USS Nimitz visits Oahu as 6-month Pacific deployment ends

Scroll Up