Thanks to Honolulu City Council members Augie Tulba, Radiant Cordero and Andria Tupola for their efforts to address the scheduled 64% pay increase (“Honolulu City Council members’ 64% pay increase to begin July 1,” Star-Advertiser, June 20). Efforts of character and conscience are welcomed in our environment of increasing political maneuvering.

It is less a matter of warranted pay increases, but more a matter of seemingly exorbitant increases at this time of financial hardships for so many of our families — homelessness, households lacking even basic foodstuffs and a lack of truly affordable housing.

Additionally, it is less the aspect of outside employment by councilmembers, as it appears almost un-American to prohibit them from other work, as evidenced by other community members working more than one job. And given any appearance of conflict of interest, recusals must be enforced.

Yes, future candidates can expect periodic, fair — and reasonable — pay increases for their due diligence and work.

To expect otherwise contributes to us being “priced out of paradise.”

Sam Hashimoto

Mililani

