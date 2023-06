Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

To most visitors — and many residents — the seaside village of Maalaea may seem little more than a stopping point between West Maui and the Central Valley, known mostly for its condominiums, the Maui Ocean Center aquarium and a small boat harbor that serves as a launching point for whale-watch and snorkeling cruises.

“Ma‘alaea: The Untold Story of Maui’s Historic Crossroads,” a new book by Maui author, historian and conservation advocate Lucienne de Naie, reveals the surprising role the region has played over the course of Hawaii history through engaging stories, illustrations and rare archival photos.

Maalaea got its name from the red sea salt, or alaea, harvested from the flats there by Native Hawaiian gatherers in ancient times. De Naie documents the changes wrought by the arrival of missionaries and the growth of the sugar industry in the 1800s, the U.S. military presence during World War II and subsequent development, often at the expense of the area’s archaeological and historical sites.

More recently, Maalaea was central to the fight to end the Navy’s bombing of neighboring Kahoolawe and efforts to protect the humpback whales that winter in the islands.

“Ma‘alaea: The Untold Story of Maui’s Historic Crossroads” ($24.95) was published by the Ma‘alaea Village Association, which intends to use proceeds from book sales to support its efforts to restore Maalaea Bay and preserve and protect the area’s significant sites, famed surf spots, open spaces and scenic views.

The book is available on Maui at Ma‘alaea General Store, the A&B Sugar ­Museum, Kealia Pond ­National Wildlife Refuge, Maui Friends of the ­Library Kahului and the ­Lahaina Restoration Foundation, and on Oahu at ­Native Books. For online ­orders, contact the Maui Ocean Center’s Maui Ocean Treasures gift shop.

De Naie will appear at the book launch scheduled for 5:30 p.m. June 29 at the Ocean Center’s Sphere. Pre-registration is required at mauioceancenter.org/booklaunch.