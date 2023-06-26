Editorial | Letters Letter: Charges dismissed with opportunity to re-file Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A recent letter to the editor expressed concern about a charge of driving without a license being dismissed for insufficient evidence (“Judicial system allows suspect to be released,” Star-Advertiser, June 16). For purposes of clarity, the official Judiciary records for this case reflect that the court dismissed the case without prejudice at the request of the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, which is responsible for prosecuting criminal cases on Oahu. Without prejudice means there is an opportunity to re-file the case should the Prosecutor’s Office choose to do so. Rodney Maile Administrative director of the courts Hawaii State Judiciary EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Pay raises must be reasonable and fair