Letter: Charges dismissed with opportunity to re-file

A recent letter to the editor expressed concern about a charge of driving without a license being dismissed for insufficient evidence (“Judicial system allows suspect to be released,” Star-Advertiser, June 16).

For purposes of clarity, the official Judiciary records for this case reflect that the court dismissed the case without prejudice at the request of the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, which is responsible for prosecuting criminal cases on Oahu. Without prejudice means there is an opportunity to re-file the case should the Prosecutor’s Office choose to do so.

Rodney Maile

Administrative director of the courts

Hawaii State Judiciary

