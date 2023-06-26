Letter: UH wastes money by closing Sinclair Library

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I have been a student at the University of Hawaii for the last five years and have spent many, many hours at Sinclair Library.

It was a fine facility until the university decided to make some grandiose statement in gutting it and pushing us all out (“Inflation adds $16M and a year to UH student center development,” Star-Advertiser, June 21).

It was never crowded and generally underutilized due to its remote location on campus. Many programs are now crowded into other spaces.

The Sinclair boondoggle is fishy and unnecessary.

The money would be better spent on teachers’ salaries and not some posh retreat for sports teams and for student vanity — there is plenty of that already.

University administrators certainly have their priorities wrong, Sinclair wasn’t really broke, so why fix it when a little maintenance would do just fine? Even the other library on campus, Hamilton, is hardly used, and the computer lab sits idle here as they did at Sinclair most of the time.

Some skewed approach to priorities is going on here.

Richard Schelin

Manoa

