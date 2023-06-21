Inflation adds $16M and a year to UH student center development
By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:58 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Construction is starting this month to transform the former Sinclair Library into the Student Success Center. The timeline for completion was pushed back a year to fall 2025 due to pandemic-related delays.
COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII
These artist’s renderings show plans for the new Student Success Center, which includes accommodations for UH’s nationally recognized esports team and a large study space that can host livestreamed events with an in-person audience.
COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The 115,000-square-foot Student Success Center will replace Sinclair Library on the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus. It is imagined as a hub of activities and amenities for students. The former Sinclair Library, pictured at top on Tuesday, closed as a library service in 2019.