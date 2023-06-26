comscore Leaving for Las Vegas: Reaching out to Native Hawaiians | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Leaving for Las Vegas: Reaching out to Native Hawaiians

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.
  • RONDA CHURCHILL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kaonohi Hew Len, left, wife Paisley and Neriah, 13 months, eat dinner at one of their favorite restaurants, Ohana Hawaiian BBQ in Las Vegas.

    RONDA CHURCHILL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Kaonohi Hew Len, left, wife Paisley and Neriah, 13 months, eat dinner at one of their favorite restaurants, Ohana Hawaiian BBQ in Las Vegas.

  • RONDA CHURCHILL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Sanoe Suguitan, in her Hawaiian-themed store, Pretty Ulalani, holds up her Hawaii license plate.

    RONDA CHURCHILL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Sanoe Suguitan, in her Hawaiian-themed store, Pretty Ulalani, holds up her Hawaii license plate.

  • RONDA CHURCHILL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Xpand Realty Realtors Terry Nacion, above left, and Luana Tupou relax in Nacion’s backyard in Henderson, Nev. Nacion designed her backyard to remind her of her Hawaiian roots.

    RONDA CHURCHILL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Xpand Realty Realtors Terry Nacion, above left, and Luana Tupou relax in Nacion’s backyard in Henderson, Nev. Nacion designed her backyard to remind her of her Hawaiian roots.

  • RONDA CHURCHILL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Paul Puukani Sebala, back, stands with wife Laura and son David Kama­kama in his radio studio at their home.

    RONDA CHURCHILL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Paul Puukani Sebala, back, stands with wife Laura and son David Kama­kama in his radio studio at their home.

Trying to make it in Hawaii is becoming increasingly difficult — so impossible for some that more than 50% of Native Hawaiians are now living outside of the state. Read more

Previous Story
Mini Fruit Jelly Cup poses choking hazard

Scroll Up