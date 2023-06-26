comscore Native Hawaiians share experience of mainland living | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Native Hawaiians share experience of mainland living

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:55 a.m.
  • RONDA CHURCHILL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kaonohi Hew Len, left, Sanoe Suguitan and Noelani Paselio share their joys and challenges of living on the mainland.

    RONDA CHURCHILL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Kaonohi Hew Len, left, Sanoe Suguitan and Noelani Paselio share their joys and challenges of living on the mainland.

  • RONDA CHURCHILL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Luana Tupou.

    RONDA CHURCHILL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Luana Tupou.

  • RONDA CHURCHILL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Paul Pu’ukani Sebala.

    RONDA CHURCHILL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Paul Pu’ukani Sebala.

  • RONDA CHURCHILL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Terry Nacion.

    RONDA CHURCHILL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Terry Nacion.

  • RONDA CHURCHILL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Shai Unciano-Walter stands near a Hawaiian merchandise at 2 Scoops of Aloha Drive-inn Las Vegas.

    RONDA CHURCHILL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Shai Unciano-Walter stands near a Hawaiian merchandise at 2 Scoops of Aloha Drive-inn Las Vegas.

Native Hawaiians and former Hawaii residents who live on the mainland talked with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser about their lives, joys and challenges far away from Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Mini Fruit Jelly Cup poses choking hazard

Scroll Up