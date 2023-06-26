Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – June 26, 2023 Today Updated 8:37 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 White Sox at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Regional coverage 4:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 BASEBALL: COLLEGE WORLD SERIES, FINALS Game 3: Florida vs. LSU 1 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 Game 3: Florida vs. LSU 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 BASKETBALL: WNBA Fever at Las Vegas Aces 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 SOCCER CONCACAF Gold Cup: El Sal. vs. Mart. 12:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Panama 3 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 TUESDAY TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Twins at Braves 1 p.m. TBS 28/551 121 Dodgers at Rockies 2:30 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Regional coverage 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 White Sox at Los Angeles Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* BASKETBALL: WNBA Liberty at Sun 1 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92* Storm at Lynx 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 8 Wings at Mercury 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 SOCCER UEFA U-21: Portugal vs. Belgium 6 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 UEFA U-21: Spain vs. Ukraine 8:45 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Copa Lib: Libertad vs. Atlético-MG 11:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA CONCACAF Gold Cup: Canada vs. Guad. 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Copa Lib: CA River Plate vs. The Strongest 1:55 p.m. BEIN NA/229* NA CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guatemala vs. Cuba 3 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 RADIO Today TIME STATION CWS, finals, Game 3: Florida vs. LSU 1 p.m. 1500-AM MLB: Angels at Rockies 3:30 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM Tuesday TIME STATION MLB: Giants at Blue Jays 12:35 p.m. 1500-AM Previous Story Scoreboard – June 26, 2023