comscore Letter: Haiku Stairs could help tourism, environment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Haiku Stairs could help tourism, environment

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Managed access to Haiku Stairs would be a lucrative step toward restoring some of the state’s “luster” for first-time and repeat visitors (“Tourists looking for better value,” Star-Advertiser, June 18). Read more

Letter: Haiku Stairs should be made national landmark

