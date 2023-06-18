Editorial: Tourists looking for better value

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Economically, tourism floats a lot of boats in Hawaii — all of them, really. Even with the drive to make the industry more sustainable for local residents, people should be attentive to recent signs that the islands may be losing some of their luster as a repeat vacation destination.

The latest Visitor Satisfaction and Activity Survey released last week indicate some decline in the proportion of visitors from the mainland and Canada planning to come again within five years. The survey was conducted for the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism by Anthology Research, collecting data between Jan. 12 and April 11 from 4,742 visitors.

Stakeholders shouldn’t be panicking yet. More than 60% of all visitors from all markets, including tourists from Asia and the Pacific as well as the U.S. and Canada, said they expected to return here in the next five years.

But the “return” scores are the lowest since the first quarter of 2020, including the start of the pandemic. And given the recent shrinkage in state tax revenues, much of it generated by the tourism industry, the numbers bear watching — as do the reasons visitors are rethinking things.

Here at home, residents have been advocating for help managing the state’s most powerful economic engine. Everyone rightly wants to keep natural and cultural resources maintained and tourism in balance with neighborhoods that need their own space.

However, this also would be a good time for businesses in the industry, policymakers and the rest of the community of people who derive an economic boost from tourism, to analyze where even paradise could improve. It may be time to think up new ways to show off more of it, too.

Visitors who are considering a return trip in five years — at 81.2% among U.S. West tourists, Hawaii’s top market — dropped 1% since the first quarter of 2022. Those coming from a greater distance generally don’t return as frequently; the U.S. East visitors imagining that next trip declined 1.4%.

The Canadian group seemed more disillusioned about making the long trip again in a few years, showing an 8.3% drop in that metric.

Where everyone agreed on was the biggest stopper to a return to Hawaii: Its high cost was cited as the top reason in all three groups. That’s important in an environment so sensitized to inflation and how much expenses have risen. Households have lost spending power in the wake of a punishing pandemic and families want to make the most of limited disposable income.

Another reason high on the list to seek another vacation spot: Hawaii gave them “poor value,” tourists said. That should send shock waves through the industry, prompting a review of services provided as compared to the sticker price and special fees that are charged.

As the COVID-19 shutdown of tourism began to lift, Hawaii’s recovery picked up steam with home-bound mainlanders hungry for travel, and to a safe, appealing place. That glow gradually dimmed, and now visitors are casting about for new experiences, within the resort environment and beyond.

Some hotels have programs for cultivating repeat guests. They are valued because they “go out and talk to 10 different people and say they love the destination,” said Jerry Gibson, president of the Hawaii Hotel Alliance.

How, then, to do that?

There’s been some effort to add entertainment attractions in resort districts. One example was unveiled in April by Outrigger Hospitality Group in announcing a joint venture with Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, producers of the popular acrobatic and theatrical shows. People come to Hawaii for sun and sea, but nightlife is still a draw.

Many younger visitors are interested in ecotourism as well, favoring attractions in natural settings. The impact from all the foot traffic in parks and on hiking trails has led environmental advocates to call for assessing a “green fee,” raising revenue for upkeep. That hasn’t yet cleared the legislative hoops, but maintenance remains a critical need that tax revenues must address.

There are attractions within residential areas — Kailua, the North Shore, the West Side — that offer a more local-style experience. In addition to the many visitors who find these on their own, through social media, it may be time to highlight excursions off the beaten track as something different for repeat visitors to do.

The city is about to launch the first partial segment of the rail system. Limited as its reach is, the newly named “Skyline” system could be a ride introducing visitors to communities out on the Ewa side. In a few years, its connection to the airport would help cement that relationship.

As the state budget cuts listed by the governor on Wednesday clearly demonstrate, the revenue brought in by tourism supports other businesses and programs. Keeping tourism healthy is in everyone’s interest.

The primary challenge is still enabling kamaaina to share their communities while safeguarding their private enjoyment of “home.” Maintaining that balance will be the work of many years to come.