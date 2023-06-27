comscore COVID ‘whistleblower’s’ firing headed to arbitration | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
COVID ‘whistleblower’s’ firing headed to arbitration

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.
  • COURTESY JENNIFER SMITH Jennifer Smith has published “Pandemic in Paradise: An Insider’s View of COVID Corruption in Hawai‘i,” released in November by Ballast Books.

A former COVID-19-era epidemiological specialist who was fired from the state Health Department after saying “contact tracers” were woefully understaffed and overworked under dangerous conditions faces an arbitration hearing in July, followed by a possible trial over her lawsuit alleging wrongful dismissal. Read more

