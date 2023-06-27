comscore Rail eminent domain dispute heads to Hawaii high court | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rail eminent domain dispute heads to Hawaii high court

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The condemnation suit centers on land needed along the route on Queen Street between Ward Avenue and Kamakee Street. Above, a view on Ward Avenue looking toward the ocean across Queen Street.

  • COURTESY HART A rendering shows how the entrance to the planned Kakaako rail station would look.

Aspects of a years-long eminent domain dispute over the construction of a rail station within real estate developer Howard Hughes Corp.’s property in Kakaako will face a higher level of judicial scrutiny this week. Read more

