Letter: Naysayers wrong about potential of solar energy

Clint Churchill and Ed MacNaughton apparently haven’t kept up with advances in clean, renewable energy technology because they continue to insist on the consumption of dirty fossil fuels (“Integrated grid plan faces challenges of cost and reliability,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, June 22). Read more

