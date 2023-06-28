Editorial | Letters Letter: Naysayers wrong about potential of solar energy Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Clint Churchill and Ed MacNaughton apparently haven’t kept up with advances in clean, renewable energy technology because they continue to insist on the consumption of dirty fossil fuels (“Integrated grid plan faces challenges of cost and reliability,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, June 22). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Clint Churchill and Ed MacNaughton apparently haven’t kept up with advances in clean, renewable energy technology because they continue to insist on the consumption of dirty fossil fuels (“Integrated grid plan faces challenges of cost and reliability,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, June 22). In particular, solar energy is now the cheapest form of energy, and it is reliable when combined with battery storage. The Waikoloa project on Hawaii island, for example, combines solar panels with battery storage to deliver electricity continuously, while reducing electricity rates for Hawaiian Electric customers. Furthermore, the Inflation Reduction Act has reduced the manufacturing costs of solar panels so that those manufactured in the U.S. are now cheaper than those from China. When it comes to solar, rooftops represent an underutilized resource. According to a University of Hawaii study, Oahu rooftops have enough space for solar panels that can generate enough electricity for all of Oahu’s needs. Solar energy should be a major contributor to Hawaii’s 100% clean, renewable-energy future. John Kawamoto Kaimuki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Haiku Stairs could help tourism, environment