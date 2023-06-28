comscore Planning panel to consider 2-year Waimanalo landfill extension | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Planning panel to consider 2-year Waimanalo landfill extension

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A tractor crushed rubbish Tuesday at the landfill.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A tractor crushed rubbish Tuesday at the landfill.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Trucks, above, on Tuesday hauled construction debris to be disposed at the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill in Kapolei.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Trucks, above, on Tuesday hauled construction debris to be disposed at the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill in Kapolei.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A homeowner unloaded some dirt Tuesday into the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill in Kapolei.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A homeowner unloaded some dirt Tuesday into the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill in Kapolei.

The Honolulu Planning Commission today is expected to review the city’s request for a two-year extension to find a replacement site for the controversial, decades-old Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill in Kapolei. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Four Seasons Resort Lanai and REHAB Hospital of the Pacific

Scroll Up