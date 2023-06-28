Planning panel to consider 2-year Waimanalo landfill extension
- By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:34 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A tractor crushed rubbish Tuesday at the landfill.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Trucks, above, on Tuesday hauled construction debris to be disposed at the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill in Kapolei.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A homeowner unloaded some dirt Tuesday into the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill in Kapolei.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree