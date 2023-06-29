Editorial | Letters Letter: Doctors don’t get paid as much as some think Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Here is an example to shed some light on the subject of physicians’ income in Hawaii (“Doctors earn a lot, charge patients a lot,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, June 20). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Here is an example to shed some light on the subject of physicians’ income in Hawaii (“Doctors earn a lot, charge patients a lot,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, June 20). Recently, I underwent an upper endoscopy and colonoscopy, procedures that took about an hour. For their professional expertise and care, the gastroenterologist and anesthesiologist were paid $189.04 and $144.59, respectively. As Dr. Gregory Wilson so aptly stated (“Writer wrong about physicians’ income,” Star- Advertiser, Letters, June 25), these physicians have to subtract from that reimbursement the costs of running an office, rent, salaries, insurance and more. Compare this with the $208 bill I received from the solar company for the labor to replace a micro inverter, a task that took all of 15 minutes. Francis Lim, M.D. Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Protect Pupukea marine district