Letter: Doctors don’t get paid as much as some think

Here is an example to shed some light on the subject of physicians’ income in Hawaii (“Doctors earn a lot, charge patients a lot,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, June 20).

Recently, I underwent an upper endoscopy and colonoscopy, procedures that took about an hour. For their professional expertise and care, the gastroenterologist and anesthesiologist were paid $189.04 and $144.59, respectively.

As Dr. Gregory Wilson so aptly stated (“Writer wrong about physicians’ income,” Star- Advertiser, Letters, June 25), these physicians have to subtract from that reimbursement the costs of running an office, rent, salaries, insurance and more.

Compare this with the $208 bill I received from the solar company for the labor to replace a micro inverter, a task that took all of 15 minutes.

Francis Lim, M.D.

Kailua

