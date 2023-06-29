comscore Green urged to intervene in Waiahole Valley leases | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Green urged to intervene in Waiahole Valley leases

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Some tenants in Waiahole Valley don’t agree with the last offer of rent increase from the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp., a state agency that owns 91 lots in the valley and leases them to residential, farm and commercial tenants. Some want the governor to mediate instead of moving to arbitration as leases call for. Above, Frank Shiroma, who has been a farmer in the valley for over 50 years, held a sign Wednesday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Margaret Ishikawa, left, and Stuart Delgado joined the protest.

Waiahole Valley residents held a roadside demonstration Wednesday calling on Gov. Josh Green to intervene in a state agency’s effort to dramatically raise tenant land lease rents after 25 years of little or no increases. Read more

