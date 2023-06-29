Officials pursue Falls of Clyde’s removal from historic register
- By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:58 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The group Friends of Falls of Clyde says the vessel is the last remaining example of an iron-hulled, four-masted sailing oil tanker.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree