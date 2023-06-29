comscore Rail CEO receives ‘C-minus’ evaluation ahead of the project’s biggest milestone | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Rail CEO receives ‘C-minus’ evaluation ahead of the project’s biggest milestone

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / MAY 10 Lori Kahikina, executive director and CEO of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, announces the opening of the first segment of the rail line as city officials look on.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / MAY 10

    Lori Kahikina, executive director and CEO of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, announces the opening of the first segment of the rail line as city officials look on.

On the eve of the biggest milestone in the often-troubled history of Honolulu’s $9.8 billion rail project, the executive director and CEO of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation received a performance evaluation that she described as an overall “C-minus.” Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Gascon, Hafner, Nakagawa and Rosdil

Scroll Up