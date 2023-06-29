Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – June 29, 2023 Today Updated 9:22 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Padres at Pirates 6:35 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Padres at Pirates 6:35 a.m. PADS NA/230 NA Regional coverage 9:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 White Sox at Angels 10:07 a.m. BSW 20/226 81* Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 All-Star Starters Reveal 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Dodgers at Rockies 2:40 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Regional coverage (in progress) 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 BASEBALL: GEICO PREP NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP Semifinal 3 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 BASKETBALL: WNBA Fever at Mercury 4 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA Lynx at Storm 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 GOLF DP World: Betfred British Masters 2 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 U.S. Senior Open 6 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 U.S. Senior Open noon GOLF 30/216 86 Capital One’s The Match 1 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 Capital One’s The Match 1 p.m. TRUTV NA/550 126 HOCKEY: NHL DRAFT Rounds 2-7 5 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93* LACROSSE: WORLD MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP, SEMIFINALS Haudenosaunee vs. Canada 2 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 Australia vs. United States 5 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 SOCCER Libertadores: Boca Juniors vs. Monagas 11:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA Gold Cup: Qatar vs. Honduras 1:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Libertadores:Palmeiras vs. Bolívar 1:55 p.m. BEIN NA/229 NA Gold Cup: Haiti vs. Mexico 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 TENNIS Eastbourne; Mallorca; Bad Homburg midnight TENNIS NA/243 84* FRIDAY TIME TV CH HT AUTO RACING F-1 Austria Grand Prix qualifying 4:55 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 F-1 Austria Grand Prix Sprint Shootout 11:55 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 BASEBALL: MLB Guardians at Cubs 8:20 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Padres at Reds 11:10 a.m. PADS NA/230 NA Regional coverage 2 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Dodgers at Royals 2:10 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA BASEBALL: GEICO PREP NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP Final 3 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 GOLF DP World: Betfred British Masters 2 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 U.S. Senior Open 6 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 U.S. Senior Open noon GOLF 30/216 86 SOCCER Canadian: HFX Wanderers vs. Forge noon FS2 NA/241 76* Gold Cup: Martinique vs. Panama 12:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Gold Cup: El Salvador vs. Costa Rica 3 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Canadian: Atletico Ottawa vs. Pacific 3:30 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA TENNIS Eastbourne; Mallorca; Bad Homburg midnight TENNIS NA/243 84* RADIO Today TIME STATION MLB: Yankees at Athletics 9:37 a.m. 1500-AM MLB: White Sox at Angels 10:07 a.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM MLB: Giants at Blue Jays (in progress) 12:35 p.m. 1500-AM FRIDAY TIME STATION MLB: Giants at Mets 1:10 p.m. 1500-AM MLB: Diamondbacks at Angels 3:38 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM Previous Story Rainbow Wahine to tackle tough schedule Next Story Scoreboard – June 29, 2023