Editorial | Letters Letter: Funds for Hawaiians should remain in Hawaii Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A recent article noted that “more than 50% of Native Hawaiians are now living outside of the state” (“Leaving for Las Vegas: Reaching out to Native Hawaiians,” Star-Advertiser, June 26). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A recent article noted that “more than 50% of Native Hawaiians are now living outside of the state” (“Leaving for Las Vegas: Reaching out to Native Hawaiians,” Star-Advertiser, June 26). Therefore, why focus on expanding services to Native Hawaiians on the mainland? This is America and the choice to relocate is a personal decision. So why would you now implement a “same benefits and assistance” program for a non-taxpaying Native Hawaiian who made a personal decision to move away from Hawaii? The solution is to terminate the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, which is a burdensome agency for Hawaii taxpayers. All dedicated funds for Native Hawaiians should remain in Hawaii. Patrick N. Custino Kaneohe EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off The News: More trouble for Falls of Clyde