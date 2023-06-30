Letter: Funds for Hawaiians should remain in Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A recent article noted that “more than 50% of Native Hawaiians are now living outside of the state” (“Leaving for Las Vegas: Reaching out to Native Hawaiians,” Star-Advertiser, June 26).

Therefore, why focus on expanding services to Native Hawaiians on the mainland?

This is America and the choice to relocate is a personal decision. So why would you now implement a “same benefits and assistance” program for a non-taxpaying Native Hawaiian who made a personal decision to move away from Hawaii?

The solution is to terminate the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, which is a burdensome agency for Hawaii taxpayers.

All dedicated funds for Native Hawaiians should remain in Hawaii.

Patrick N. Custino

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter