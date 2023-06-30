Hawaii’s domestic arrivals soften as demand subsides
- By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:57 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Beachgoers relaxed Thursday on the shores of Waikiki, which were crowded despite a dip in the number of domestic arrivals and the sluggish return of international travelers.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree