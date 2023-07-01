comscore City responds to questions about rail safety for keiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
City responds to questions about rail safety for keiki

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:13 a.m.

  • VIDEO BY DIANE S. W. LEE / DLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The first phase of Honolulu's nearly $10 billion Skyline rail system from East Kapolei to Halawa opened to the public Friday, June 30 at 2 p.m. First-time riders praised and critiqued Hawaii's largest public works project, which kicked off service Friday after decades of delays and cost overruns.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A young boy experienced the sights and sounds aboard the first Skyline train from Keone‘ae station, also known as the UH West Oahu station, in Kapolei.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Ellen Iwai watches over her four-year-old grandson, Caiden Iwai, as he peers out of the Skyline train during its debut on Friday.

City officials in a Q&A with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser said they believe the rail to be a safe and economical mode of transportation for riders of all ages, including children. Read more

