City responds to questions about rail safety for keiki
By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:13 a.m.
VIDEO BY DIANE S. W. LEE / DLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
The first phase of Honolulu's nearly $10 billion Skyline rail system from East Kapolei to Halawa opened to the public Friday, June 30 at 2 p.m. First-time riders praised and critiqued Hawaii's largest public works project, which kicked off service Friday after decades of delays and cost overruns.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A young boy experienced the sights and sounds aboard the first Skyline train from Keone‘ae station, also known as the UH West Oahu station, in Kapolei.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Ellen Iwai watches over her four-year-old grandson, Caiden Iwai, as he peers out of the Skyline train during its debut on Friday.