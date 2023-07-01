Honolulu’s Skyline rail is up and running

By Dan Nakaso and Mia Anzalone dnakaso@staradvertiser.com manzalone@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:12 a.m.
VIDEO BY DIANE S. W. LEE / DLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
The first phase of Honolulu's nearly $10 billion Skyline rail system from East Kapolei to Halawa opened to the public Friday, June 30 at 2 p.m. First-time riders praised and critiqued Hawaii's largest public works project, which kicked off service Friday after decades of delays and cost overruns.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Passengers took in the sights Friday from the rear car of a westbound Skyline train as it left Kalauao station, also known as the Pearlridge station, in Aiea.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Passengers rode the Skyline on its inaugural day of operation Friday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A crowd waited for a train at the Halawa station platform.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
People entered Keone‘ae station in Kapolei during the grand opening of the Skyline.