Hawaii News

Honolulu’s Skyline rail is up and running

  • By Dan Nakaso and Mia Anzalone dnakaso@staradvertiser.com manzalone@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:12 a.m.

  • VIDEO BY DIANE S. W. LEE / DLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The first phase of Honolulu's nearly $10 billion Skyline rail system from East Kapolei to Halawa opened to the public Friday, June 30 at 2 p.m. First-time riders praised and critiqued Hawaii's largest public works project, which kicked off service Friday after decades of delays and cost overruns.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Passengers took in the sights Friday from the rear car of a westbound Skyline train as it left Kalauao station, also known as the Pearlridge station, in Aiea.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Passengers took in the sights Friday from the rear car of a westbound Skyline train as it left Kalauao station, also known as the Pearlridge station, in Aiea.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Passengers rode the Skyline on its inaugural day of operation Friday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Passengers rode the Skyline on its inaugural day of operation Friday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A crowd waited for a train at the Halawa station platform.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A crowd waited for a train at the Halawa station platform.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM People entered Keone‘ae station in Kapolei during the grand opening of the Skyline.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    People entered Keone‘ae station in Kapolei during the grand opening of the Skyline.

Some plan to ride it again. For others it was a novelty to be among the first to travel the initial nine-station, 11-mile route from East Kapolei to Halawa, many with their children and grandchildren. Read more

