Letter: Changing colors won’t get drivers’ attention

Gilbert Horita’s suggestion that blinking yellow lights at crosswalks aren’t good enough to get a driver’s attention is interesting (“Traffic safety markers should be bolder,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, June 30). And also that crosswalks should be painted bolder colors.

But I am not convinced that changing colors on these things is the right answer. If drivers aren’t paying attention to what they’re doing, I don’t think a different color will make a difference.

If you can’t pay attention to what you are doing on the road, you don’t belong behind the wheel.

Barbara Dittrich

Ewa Beach

