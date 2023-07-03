Editorial | Letters Letter: Changing colors won’t get drivers’ attention Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Gilbert Horita’s suggestion that blinking yellow lights at crosswalks aren’t good enough to get a driver’s attention is interesting (“Traffic safety markers should be bolder,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, June 30). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Gilbert Horita’s suggestion that blinking yellow lights at crosswalks aren’t good enough to get a driver’s attention is interesting (“Traffic safety markers should be bolder,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, June 30). And also that crosswalks should be painted bolder colors. But I am not convinced that changing colors on these things is the right answer. If drivers aren’t paying attention to what they’re doing, I don’t think a different color will make a difference. If you can’t pay attention to what you are doing on the road, you don’t belong behind the wheel. Barbara Dittrich Ewa Beach EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Protect Pupukea from tourist overuse