Hawaii ocean drownings, rescues rising at remote hot spots
- By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:43 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
At top, swimmers and bodyboarders wait for waves at Sandy Beach Park, which is Hawaii’s No. 1 rescue spot.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, beachgoers apply sunscreen before heading into the ocean for a swim.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lifeguard Kaiulani Bowers keeps watch from a tower at Sandy Beach Park, where ocean safety responds to about 800 rescue calls per year.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2020
Kanoa Zapata watches surfers and waves at China Walls, a surf break right off the rocks around Portlock that has become more well known with the help of social media.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree