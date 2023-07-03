comscore Hawaii ocean drownings, rescues rising at remote hot spots | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii ocean drownings, rescues rising at remote hot spots

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, swimmers and bodyboarders wait for waves at Sandy Beach Park, which is Hawaii’s No. 1 rescue spot.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    At top, swimmers and bodyboarders wait for waves at Sandy Beach Park, which is Hawaii’s No. 1 rescue spot.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, beachgoers apply sunscreen before heading into the ocean for a swim.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, beachgoers apply sunscreen before heading into the ocean for a swim.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Lifeguard Kaiulani Bowers keeps watch from a tower at Sandy Beach Park, where ocean safety responds to about 800 rescue calls per year.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Lifeguard Kaiulani Bowers keeps watch from a tower at Sandy Beach Park, where ocean safety responds to about 800 rescue calls per year.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2020 Kanoa Zapata watches surfers and waves at China Walls, a surf break right off the rocks around Portlock that has become more well known with the help of social media.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2020

    Kanoa Zapata watches surfers and waves at China Walls, a surf break right off the rocks around Portlock that has become more well known with the help of social media.

Honolulu lifeguards are responding to swimmers in distress in more places than they used to — and at more remote beaches — than in past years as visitors return to the isles. Read more

Previous Story
U.S. allows moving species as last resort

Scroll Up