Letter: Kahikina didn’t deserve board’s mediocre grade

I read the article regarding Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation CEO Lori Kahikina’s performance review and was floored that the board gave her a ‘C-minus’ (“Rail CEO receives ‘C-minus’ evaluation ahead of the project’s biggest milestone,” Star-Advertiser, June 29)!

I don’t have intimate details on how Kahikina does her job, but I’ve been keeping up with this boondoggle, in the papers and through HART’s emails, since it began. The only time I started to feel at all confident that I’d see rail in my lifetime, was after Kahikina became executive director and CEO.

This money pit finally seemed more transparent. I began to see progress. And now, I’m actually going to be able to ride it — not to anywhere I need to go, but still! What in the world could Kahikina have possibly done wrong to deserve such an insulting grade? She “could show greater deference” to the HART board? Seriously? You’re kidding me, right?

Natasha Dator

Makiki

