Letter: Las Vegas event wastes money for Hawaiians

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Who justified the shameful use of money by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement to hold a convention in Las Vegas when here in our homeland, our children, kupuna, and families struggle every day to survive (“Leaving for Las Vegas: Reaching out to Native Hawaiians,” Star-Advertiser, June 26) ? Read more

Who justified the shameful use of money by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement to hold a convention in Las Vegas when here in our homeland, our children, kupuna, and families struggle every day to survive (“Leaving for Las Vegas: Reaching out to Native Hawaiians,” Star-Advertiser, June 26)?

This was an arrogant waste of money that should have been spent on a hundred other things that would actually make a difference in improving the well-being of our people.

Health. Housing. Food. To name a few.

If the reason to hold this convention in Las Vegas was to address the needs of kanaka who chose to move away for a better life, these kanaka need to come home and join the struggle or be satisfied with their decision to move away.

We who stay home in Hawaii do so because we choose to live in our homeland no matter the cost to ensure our children can live here forever.

Kapuananialiiokama Kala‘i

Kaaawa, Hawaii

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter