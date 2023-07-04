comscore Letter: Las Vegas event wastes money for Hawaiians | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Las Vegas event wastes money for Hawaiians

  • Today
  • Updated 7:21 p.m.

Who justified the shameful use of money by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement to hold a convention in Las Vegas when here in our homeland, our children, kupuna, and families struggle every day to survive (“Leaving for Las Vegas: Reaching out to Native Hawaiians,” Star-Advertiser, June 26)? Read more

Letter: Hawaii island beach should be protected

